Pass-the-Hash and Pass-the-Ticket

IT teams are now combating a new class of advanced threats that bypass traditional security defenses. The only sure-fire way to protect users and safeguard sensitive data is to defend the endpoint itself. This paper provides a compelling business case for a revolutionary approach built around isolation and micro-virtualization. HP Sure Click Enterprise effectively eliminates the attack surfaces of endpoints with advanced isolation technology that defeats cyberattacks, streamlines IT processes, frees users to click on anything/anywhere without getting compromised, and dramatically reduces operational costs. See the factors that contribute to the quick ROI for a typical HP Sure Click Enterprise deployment, including sample ROI analyses of two customers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO