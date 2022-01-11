ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Pass-the-Hash and Pass-the-Ticket

CSO
 4 days ago

Pass-the-hash and pass-the-ticket are commonly used attacks which many traditional security products (i.e. firewalls,...

www.csoonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CSO

Cybercrime group Elephant Beetle lurks inside networks for months

Researchers warn of a sophisticated cybercriminal group that has been stealing millions of dollars from finance and commerce organizations over the past year by breaking into networks via legacy Java applications and then laying low to learn internal financial processes. The group, which researchers from incident response firm ​​Sygnia have dubbed Elephant Beetle, uses a large collection of custom and open-source tools in its operations, including Java backdoors, and is good at blending in with the target's environment and network traffic flows to remain undetected for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CSO

Creating a Dynamic Cloud-Ready Network

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) can make an immediate impact with tangible, incremental steps to a digital and cloud-ready network. And one that is agnostic of any existing network, contract arrangements, and current or future network vendors. Verizon can create a digital overlay platform, combining the tools you need to manage a robust, reliable and secure network with your own IT service management and provisioning toolsets.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

10 Tips to Stop Ransomware & Boost Security with Microsoft Defender AV

Microsoft Defender Antivirus (MDAV), known as Windows Defender Antivirus before the Windows May 2020 update, is an anti-malware component of Microsoft Windows. MDAV continually scans for malware, viruses, and advanced security threats. In addition to this real-time protection, updates are downloaded automatically to help keep your device safe and protect it from threats. More businesses use MDAV over any other to prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats. Recent market share calculations show that Microsoft alone holds over 30% of the market in endpoint protection and is expected to continue to grow exponentially.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Mobile Security Index 2021 SMB spotlight : A deep dive into the state of mobile security in small and medium businesses

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) may lack the resources and IT budgets of large enterprises, but mobile and cloud-based technologies are leveling the playing field. In this report, we explore some of the specific challenges facing SMBs and how the increase in working from home has affected their security readiness. Unless otherwise stated, data in this report is based on the responses of SMB participants—those working at companies with fewer than 500 employees—in the latest MSI survey.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hash
CSO

A New Model For Defeating Cyberattacks And Reducing Costs

IT teams are now combating a new class of advanced threats that bypass traditional security defenses. The only sure-fire way to protect users and safeguard sensitive data is to defend the endpoint itself. This paper provides a compelling business case for a revolutionary approach built around isolation and micro-virtualization. HP Sure Click Enterprise effectively eliminates the attack surfaces of endpoints with advanced isolation technology that defeats cyberattacks, streamlines IT processes, frees users to click on anything/anywhere without getting compromised, and dramatically reduces operational costs. See the factors that contribute to the quick ROI for a typical HP Sure Click Enterprise deployment, including sample ROI analyses of two customers.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

7 hot cybersecurity trends (and 2 going cold)

As we enter the second year of the pandemic, it’s not an exaggeration to say that COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our personal and professional lives. When it comes to trends in enterprise security, the pandemic has been a gamechanger. Millions of workers are now accessing corporate networks...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Data Policy and Management for Beginners

Corporate mobile devices provide the freedom to work anytime, anywhere, but with this flexibility comes the drain that personal use and behavior have on company devices, even on personally enabled devices on your cellular plan. In this beginner's guide, we point you on the path to take control of your Apple fleet beyond mobile device management (MDM) with Acceptable Use policies, data management and the Jamf Data Policy solution.
CELL PHONES
CSO

Cloud security: Whose responsibility is it?

Two things you should know: Misconfigured cloud servers cause 19% of data breaches; and the overwhelming majority of cloud data breaches and leaks can be traced to customer error. Don’t expect your cloud service provider to cover all of the bases. In that case, what’s the best way to avoid a breach in cloud security? Automation is one answer; knowing your responsibilities is another.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
CSO

5 Ways that SD-WAN Transforms Your Network

Existing networks lack the management tools and methods to enable network transformation. This creates delay and as a result, applications run slowly. SD-WAN was developed to solve these issues and transform your network by making it more responsive, providing greater bandwidth and being more cost effective. It also simplifies deployment and management of network edge devices.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
CSO

A CxO’s guide to network resilience: Understanding and mitigating impact of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks

Network architecture and design patterns take into account many options for engineering a resilient network. These include, but are not limited to, multiple network connections, path diversity, Internet service provider diversity, and use of emerging technologies like software defined wide area networks (SD WAN). However, a sound network architecture and design are insufficient unless operational resilience and security monitoring are also incorporated into the overall strategy.
COMPUTERS
CSO

A 2022 checklist for protecting Microsoft 365 users and data

Keep this in mind as we start the 2022 Windows software patching year: Patching is not enough to keep Microsoft 365 protected. Before you purchase third-party tools that claim to protect you from all threats, or before you begin that zero-trust project, stop for a moment to evaluate whether you are doing all you can with what you have to protect Microsoft 365 users and data.
SOFTWARE
CSO

CISA sees no significant harm from Log4j flaws but worries about future attacks

Officials at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) say that despite initial fears of widespread compromise, they have yet to see significant harm stemming from a vulnerability in the Java-based Log4j logging utility that became public in December. They can’t rule out that adversaries haven’t already used the vulnerability to monitor targeted machines silently, however, biding their time for later attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

How to Get Software Licensing Right the First Time

A successful software licensing model requires a comprehensive strategy that considers people, processes, and technology. You’ll also have to take a real look at your current business models, operations, and delivery methods, and evaluate what you can change to improve these aspects of your business. Most important, though, is a clearly defined vision that can be properly implemented both internally and externally.
SOFTWARE
CSO

4 ways cybercriminals hide credential stuffing attacks

Credential stuffing is a cyberattack in which exposed usernames and passwords are used to gain fraudulent access to user accounts through large-scale, automated login requests. High account usage, password reuse, and vast volumes of breached credentials on the dark web create the perfect storm for cybercriminals to carry out credential stuffing campaigns, while tactics used by malicious actors make identifying and preventing credential stuffing attempts a significant challenge for organizations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CSO

How the Gaming Industry Can Play it Safe and Not Get Pwned

Online gaming is a social experience. Players enter virtual communities, team up with virtual friends, participate in online forums, and collect items that are the envy of fellow gamers. All of these activities make them prime targets for cyber criminals. Yet, it’s no competition unless gaming providers can be as...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy