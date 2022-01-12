ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Read the resumes of the 3 candidates for Grand Rapids police chief

By Karie Herringa
 1 day ago
Three finalists in the search for Grand Rapids Police Department’s next police chief were announced Wednesday morning.

City Manager Mark Washington says the candidates are Battle Creek Chief of Police Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom.

Below you can read the resumes of the three finalists.

Police Chief Candidate Cover Letters and Resumes by WXMI on Scribd

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

