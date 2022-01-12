ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

HomeValet launches its $499 Smart Box to keep your grocery deliveries cold and packages secure

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, the Smart Box will be offered to Walmart’s InHome grocery delivery subscribers in select markets starting this month, the company says. It will also be offered to general consumers who can preorder the box with a down payment of $50. The full product costs $499 for InHome subscribers — so...

techcrunch.com

