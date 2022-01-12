ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Eason has a message for Clemson fans

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44m0X0_0djqXBll00

The newest addition to Clemson’s coaching staff took to social media shortly after midnight on Wednesday with a message for Tiger fans.

Nick Eason wrote in a Twitter post, “The past 5 days have been nothing but amazing! God’s favor is real! I’m blessed! Clemson Fans, I love you!!”

Of course, Eason was officially named Clemson’s defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles coach last Friday , replacing Todd Bates, who spent the last five seasons as the Tigers’ defensive tackles coach before recently leaving to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma .

A defensive end at Clemson from 1999-2002, Eason spent this past season as the defensive line coach at Auburn. But most of his coaching experience has come at the professional level after a 10-year playing career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals.

Since his retirement as a player in 2012, Eason has coached the defensive line in an assistant or primary role for the Browns, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. Next season will be Eason’s third coaching at the collegiate level after he spent the 2018 season at Austin Peay.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0djqXBll00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Tiger lights up NFL highlight reel

The NFL put out a sweet highlight reel today on one of the season's best route-running wideouts, and to no one's surprise, a Clemson fan favorite made several appearances. You guessed it, Hunter Renfrow. (...)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Nick Eason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Arizona Cardinals#Titans#Cincinnati Bengals#Clemson Variety Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Former Tiger sets NFL record

Former Clemson Tiger and budding NFL star Christian Wilkins broke the NFL record for most tackles by a defensive tackle in one season. He finished the year with 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and even had a (...)
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy