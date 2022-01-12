ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Clark Fork River parking lot, new trails plan on Missoula County’s radar

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3Zsm_0djqX8Cp00

Overflow parking at a popular river recreation site and a new master plan guiding paths and trails are expected to greet Missoula County recreators when the snow and ice retreat in the spring.

Commissioners this week approved an agreement with the city to provide roughly $70,000 toward the county’s Pathways and Trails Master Plan – an effort that began last July and is expected to be finished this year.

The plan will serve as a long-range guide to build priority pathways across the county, according to county planner Travis Ross.

“It’s targeted as a shared-use trail system outside the city of Missoula,” Ross said. “We’re a little over halfway through it. We believe it’s going to be a good product.”

While the plan guiding trails moves toward completion, the county will also see work begin this year on an overflow parking lot at Sha-Ron, a popular recreation site on the Clark Fork River just east of Missoula.

Efforts to address safety concerns began nearly two years ago when commissioners met with the Montana Department of Transportation to discuss Sha-Ron and the jam of cars that often line Highway 200 once the small parking lot fills.

But last week, the county signed off on a $54,000 agreement with WGM Group to design and bid for a new overflow parking area. As proposed, the project would provide 84 additional parking spots north of the current parking lot.

The project also includes a vault bathroom and a trail connecting the new parking lot with Sha-Ron. The goal is to keep cars from parking on the shoulder of the road. The county has attempted to address that concern at other river locations.

“This is a big deal,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “It’s exciting to get this project moving along. It’s been a long-standing community issue.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula County, MT
Traffic
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clark Fork River#Radar#Uban Construction#Wgm Group
KPAX

UPDATE: Interstate 90 reopens near Clinton

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m. - Jan. 12, 2022. MISSOULA — Interstate 90 eastbound has been fully reopened to traffic following a series of early Wednesday morning accidents. Traffic is moving slowly through the area and drivers are urged to use caution.
CLINTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KPAX

KPAX

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy