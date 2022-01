The U.S. International Trade Commission has agreed with Sonos's claims that Google copied its speaker technology, infringing on the audio developer's speaker and cast patents. In August, the Commission announced its preliminary ruling in favor of Sonos. The decision was finalized on Jan. 6, and it prohibits Google from importing products (many of which are manufactured in China) that violate Sonos's intellectual property. According to the New York Times, Sonos has requested the Commission ban Google Home smart speakers, Pixel phones and computers and the Chromecast streaming video device. But it remains unclear how much the ban will actually hinder the importation of these products.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO