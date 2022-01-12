ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon sort center coming to Franklin, promises hundreds of new jobs

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 510,000 square-foot Amazon sort center is coming to Franklin and claims it will create hundreds of new jobs.

Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett announced Amazon as the new business moving into the northeast quadrant of the I-65 interchange on Wednesday, stating he was proud to welcome the shipping giant to his city.

“This is great news for Franklin and the entire state of Indiana,” Barnett said. “We’re thrilled Amazon has chosen the Sunbeam Development location to expand their operation and we look forward to many partnerships in the future.”

A newly complete warehouse has been leased to Amazon and the facility is anticipated to launch at some point this year.

At the Amazon sort center, employees will work within Amazon’s fulfillment operations which includes everything from receiving inventory, sorting and shipping customer orders, to supporting network logistics.

Amazon states its expanding investments in Indiana has created more than 20,000 jobs in the Hoosier state and 29,000 indirect jobs.

Amazon’s average starting wage is $18 per hour for roles in fulfillment and transportation. The company also said it provides full-time benefits from day one which include health, vision and dental insurance along with 401(k) with 50 percent company match and up to 20 weeks paid paternal leave. Amazon also has a Career Choice program where the company pays for employees’ college tuition.

“Our ability to expand Indiana operations is the result of two things: incredible customers and a world-class workforce in the state,” said Kyle DeGiulio, regional economic development manager at Amazon.

“We look forward to continued investment as we innovate and grow to better serve our customers across the state,” he added.

