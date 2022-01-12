1 teenager dead, 3 teens and 2 adults injured in Clermont crash

CLERMONT, Fla. — Grief counselors are on site at East Ridge High school on Wednesday, after one student died and three others were seriously injured in a crash Tuesday evening.

Clermont police said the four teenagers were driving north on Highway 27 just before 6 p.m. in a white BMW when the car crossed over into the southbound lanes and landed on a red Chevrolet Colorado.

Officers said one teenager died and three others were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. The two people inside the Chevrolet were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Counselors and a therapy dog from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are available to East Ridge High students in need.

The school district released a statement on social media stating that it is a sad day in Lake County Schools.

“East Ridge High School and the entire Lake County Schools family is holding close in our hearts our students who were involved in a tragic automobile accident last night,” the district said in the post. “We are mourning the loss and wishing the very best for those who are still being treated for injuries.”

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Clermont Police Department Traffic Division.

