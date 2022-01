It was a mixed bag of good and bad news for many films in Wednesday morning’s announcement of nominations for the 28th annual SAG Awards, and as the first major guild to weigh in on this year’s race what the nominating committee of randomly chosen SAG-AFTRA members said takes on real import as the guild has an excellent track record of reflecting where Oscar nominations might be headed. That said, MGM’s House of Gucci’s strong showing might surprise pundits with an excellent score of a co-leading three nominations including in the all-important Outstanding Cast, which is SAG’s version of Best Picture....

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO