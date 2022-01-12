ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Terranova Weighs In On Wells Fargo Stock Following Bullish Analyst Calls

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded Wells Fargo from a Neutral to an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $64. Siefers said Wells...

