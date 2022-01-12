LOOK: Michigan football 2022 schedule officially set

After the 2020 COVID-shortened season saw some broad, sweeping changes to the football schedule, some changes had to be made in 2022. As it stood, Michigan football was set to reprise going on the road to rival Michigan State, while hosting Indiana for a second-straight time, after the Wolverines had the Spartans at home twice in a row and traveled to Bloomington twice, as well. However, that’s all been settled now.

The Big Ten announced its revised 2022 college football slate on Wednesday, and now all of the imbalances across the conference have been fixed. It wasn’t so simple as just flipping home games to road games and vice versa — otherwise, Michigan’s last home game of the season would have been in October.

The Wolverines start out with four-straight home games, with three nonconference matchups before hosting Maryland to kick off Big Ten play. Then it has two road games before two home games sandwiching a bye week. The MSU game comes after said off-week. They go on the road for a week before coming home for two, then playing at Ohio State.

The maize and blue will play eight home games in 2022 and four road games, with games at Iowa, Indiana, Rutgers, and OSU.

Check out the entire schedule below.

