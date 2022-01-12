EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Dismantling Bob’s hoard

Opening night at “The Misanthrope” at Court Theatre in May 2013 and I was in the lobby with Newcity’s then-theater editor, Johnny Oleksinski, when he introduced me to the photographer Joe Mazza. Joe pounces with energy and it did not take me long to crack a big smile. That was all Joe needed. “Oh my God,” he exclaimed. “Your wrinkles! You have the greatest smile wrinkles! I want to photograph your wrinkles!” Not especially thrilled at any recognition of my aging, it was, needless to say, a strange but amusing encounter. I chalked the conversation up to lobby chatter, the kind of thing that gets said in the moment and forgotten the next moment. A few weeks later, I got a Facebook message from Joe. One of his “wrinkle shots” would become my headshot, and soon we were collaborating on the first-ever photo shoot for the Players 50. Fifteen actors, dancers, directors and comedians showed up at the Music Box Theatre for that first shoot, and when we saw the results, we knew we were on to something special.

