FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to surge in North Texas, first responders and healthcare systems are strained. Since last November, the number of suspected COVID-19-positive patients MedStar is treating per day has more than doubled to 150. “If we get to 200 a day & our workforce is depleted this could be very difficult for our community,” spokesperson Matt Zavadsky said. “Our own work force, we’ve had 13, 20 people out at a time with coronavirus.” With the spread of the -micron variant a country-wide issue, the ability to bring in reinforcements from other areas might not be...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO