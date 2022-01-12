ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-805 in Mission Valley

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured on Interstate 805 near Mission Valley Wednesday.

A man reportedly attempted to cross the freeway from the center-divide when he was hit by a red sedan in the No. 3 lane of the northbound freeway at the Interstate 8 interchange at around 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics arrived and reported the man had an "open head fracture" but still had a pulse, according to the CHP.

A Sig Alert was issued at around 8:30 a.m., blocking the left three lanes of traffic. Traffic reopened at around 9 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

