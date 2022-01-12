Report: NHL to probe Evander Kane for protocol breach

2022-01-12 18:41:51 GMT+00:00 - The NHL has notified teams that it will fully investigate Evander Kane for traveling while in the COVID-19 protocol, SportsNet reported Wednesday.

The probe stems from Kane returning home to Vancouver on Dec. 29 after testing positive eight days earlier. It was that travel without medical clearance that prompted the San Jose Sharks to terminate his contract, citing a violation of AHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The investigation will likely prevent teams from signing Kane in the short term. The Edmonton Oilers reportedly were mulling signing the controversial forward.

The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers Saturday before terminating the rest of his deal a day later after he went unclaimed. Kane was in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million contract signed in May 2018.

Kane, 30, received a 21-game NHL suspension in October for submitting a fake vaccination card. He appeared in five games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season and tallied two goals and six assists before being placed in the protocol on Dec. 22.

Kane led the Sharks in goals (22) and assists (27) while appearing in all 56 games last season.

He has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 career games for the Atlanta Thrashers (2009-11), Winnipeg Jets (2011-15), Buffalo Sabres (2015-18) and Sharks.

