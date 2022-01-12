ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) (All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries) Market Global Players Dynamics and Value Chain For New Aspirants 2022

The global Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) (All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries) industry report conveys an official level plan that will help clients to construct systems to grow their market activities. The provided details regarding the global Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) (All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries) market is a top to bottom study that...

Indian researchers develop lithium-ion battery that can be recharged with solar energy

Researchers at India’s Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) have developed a compact lithium-ion battery with photosensitive materials that can be directly recharged with solar energy. According to the scientists, previous efforts to channel solar energy to recharge batteries used photovoltaic cells and batteries as separate entities. Solar energy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

The myth and reality of alternatives for rare minerals in EV batteries

For years, commentators have been handwringing about the extraction practices, environmental and social harms, and corporate ownership of mining operations that contribute to clean energy technology, with a focus on cobalt, rare earths and other rare ingredients of the clean energy transition. Much like governmental, intergovernmental and private assessments of...
INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Israeli battery startup StoreDot develops extremely fast battery cells that take EV charging from hours to 5 minutes; lands $80M led by VinFast

Battery technology hasn’t changed in over three decades. Now, one Israeli tech startup is aiming to change the status quo and disrupt the electric vehicle (EV) battery market with extremely faster charging that takes EV charging from hours to minutes. Enter StoreDot, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based tech startup that...
TECHNOLOGY

