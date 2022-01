St. Louis, Michigan was founded in 1853, and laying in the center of the lower peninsula, now stands as a reminder of what happens when we're too careless with the dangerous chemicals we work with. The Michigan Chemical Co. plant in downtown St. Louis poisoned the ground and nearby river in the 1970's with a blend of toxic ingredients, after contaminating cattle feed with PBB, a flame retardant, killing thousands of animals. To this day, the EPA is working on fully cleaning the area, as it's still leaking chemicals and will continue to until it is cleaned up completely.

SAINT LOUIS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO