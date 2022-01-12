ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

At Home Inspiration In The New Year

wspa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”. The new year is...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Who Pays for the Furniture on HGTV's 'Love It or List It'

Love It or List It is a popular home design reality TV show on HGTV. Each episode showcases a beautifully decorated home. The furniture is actually just for show, though. If you’ve ever cozied up on the couch or in bed with an episode (or four) of HGTV’s beloved Love It or List It, chances are, you’ve been wowed by the decor more than a few times. And hey, it makes sense. The whole premise of the show is that hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin create such enticing homes that it’s difficult to make a decision by the end of the episode.
TV SHOWS
Closer Weekly

‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Loves Her New Texas Home! Take a Tour of Her Beautiful Mansion

Jenn Todryk captured the hearts of HGTV fans with her charm on the hit show No Demo Reno. The series, which premiered in March 2021, focuses on giving people their dream home makeovers without breaking the bank or any of the walls. Jenn’s simple design tips have become staples in her own Texas home that she moved into in September 2020 with her husband, Mike Todryk, and their three kids, Berkely, Vivienne and Von.
TV & VIDEOS
wgnradio.com

David Bromstad on new year, new shows with big hopes and dream homes for 2022!

HGTV star David Bromstad joins Dane Neal on New Year’s Day to talk about the latest with his hit show “My Lottery Dream Home”. Hear as David shares his own personal “Lottery” win as the first champion on “Design Star” and how it set him on his path to success and stardom. Listen as David fills us in on fun moments for the program, great times with winners and things he has learned about people and places through the show. For more information on all things David, be sure to follow on Instagram and Twitter and at www.HGTV.com New episodes of My Lottery Dream Home return on Friday, January 14 at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Pennington
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Brand new year, brand new home

Ring in the New Year with this stunning, Soundfront new build. Chef’s kitchen? Check. Oversized, wood-burning fireplace? Check. Two primary suites? Check. Long Island Sound frontage spanning more than 100 feet with private stairs? Check. You really can have it all in this luxurious modern contemporary in Southold. Sprawling...
HOME & GARDEN
themainstreetmouse.com

Refresh Your Home for the New Year at shopDisney

January is here and it’s time to take down our holiday decor, if you haven’t already. I don’t know about you, but for me the house always looks so bare once all my Christmas decorations are put away. It makes me want to add new things and revamp the house a bit! If you’re looking to do the same, shopDisney has some cute items for the home that may help with that. Adding a little bit of magic is always fun, here are a few suggestions!
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

Designer Andrew Brown Is Letting History Inspire His New Year's Table

There's no time like New Year's Eve to have us dreaming of what the future may hold—and that's been especially appealing lately. But Birmingham-based designer Andrew Brown has teamed up with Colonial Williamsburg to create a New Year's party scene that looks like it could belong in 1722 or 2022. The designer says as a creative who often references history and incorporates the past in projects, it was fun to create a table with the WILLIAMSBURG brand of housewares to celebrate what lies ahead.
LIFESTYLE
Houston Chronicle

Bally Rings in Lunar New Year With Zodiac-Inspired Tiger Collection

New year, new Bally. The Swiss luxury brand, known for their crafted leather goods and chic apparel, recently released a collection to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1. The multi-piece capsule, featuring artwork from NYC-based illustrator Jun Cen, honors the new year with a limited-edition motif, a nod to this year’s water tiger zodiac sign.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Emmy Award
Smithonian

Ring in the New Year with Streaming Programs Inspired by the Smithsonian’s World of Knowledge

Ballet Music: The Soul of Movement: In a 4-session course, popular speaker and concert pianist Rachel Franklin uses her unique live piano demonstrations and both historic and contemporary film clips to illustrate how the music from such ballet masterpieces as Giselle, Swan Lake, Daphnis and Chloë, Le Sacre du Printemps and Appalachian Spring became a treasured part of our cultural landscape. 12 p.m. ET $80-$90.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WOOD

Get interior design inspiration at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does your home make you happy? It should be a place that’s welcoming, personal to who you are, and comfortable! This weekend, you can talk one on one with designers that can help you create that space. At the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show, you’ll find hundreds of local builders, remodelers, designers and home improvement services all under one roof at DeVos Place.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
pacificsun.com

Directions Home—An unsheltered New Year’s Greeting

Love comes first: We need unity, forgiveness and peace to find a loving solution. We understand we all need understanding, and we should agree to try our best to create it. Only experience and facts are the way to guide us. We know that we are different. But just because our parts are not compatible with your engine, does not mean that we cannot operate with a different motor and could even have better results if we just had the chance.
LIFESTYLE
honolulumagazine.com

Artist and Wordsmith Adam J. Kurtz Delivers the Inspiration We Need for the New Year

We’ve bought his art. We’ve featured his work in our gift guides. We’ve been inspired by his words. So, when we found out that Adam Kurtz relocated here, for love of course, we considered ourselves lucky. His witty, fresh and relatable outlook on life and all its crazy moments are on point and off beat. Now, he’s collaborating with local artists, popping up at Honolulu book shops and eating poke, pound by pound. “It’s better here than anywhere else, the real deal, sitting in sauce. Tamura’s, Alicia’s or Times are my favorite spots.”
HONOLULU, HI
goodhousekeeping.com

Wait, Is 'Home Town' Star Ben Napier Actually a Carpenter?

Anyone who watches Home Town on HGTV knows Ben Napier has a way with wood. And he even has his own show, Ben's Workshop, which returns for a second season on December 26, which is all about DIY wood projects. So, it makes sense that many viewers assume that Ben is the head carpenter on the two shows, but he's actually not!
TV & VIDEOS
Taste Of Home

Joanna Gaines Just Shared Photos of Her Christmas Trees, and We Love Them All

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a winter wonderland home for Christmas? Decorating the house with my mom and sister when I was younger kept the seasonal magic alive, but as we grew up, I felt it start to slip. That’s why my family slowly started getting together again for wine and Christmas decorating at my folks’ place. And, truthfully, it really has brought the magic back into my holiday mood.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

HGTV Fans Are in Love With Erin and Ben Napier’s Height Difference! See How Tall the ‘Home Town’ Stars Are

Though they have become some of the most famous faces on HGTV with their hit show, Home Town, Erin Napier and Ben Napier have remained incredibly humble. The couple, who live in Laurel, Mississippi, have amassed a global fanbase that is curious about their everyday lives outside of the show. One of the things fans have taken notice of on social media is how tall Ben looks while standing next to his wife.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy