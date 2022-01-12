At Home Inspiration In The New Year

We’ve bought his art. We’ve featured his work in our gift guides. We’ve been inspired by his words. So, when we found out that Adam Kurtz relocated here, for love of course, we considered ourselves lucky. His witty, fresh and relatable outlook on life and all its crazy moments are on point and off beat. Now, he’s collaborating with local artists, popping up at Honolulu book shops and eating poke, pound by pound. “It’s better here than anywhere else, the real deal, sitting in sauce. Tamura’s, Alicia’s or Times are my favorite spots.”
