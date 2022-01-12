ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf administration to discuss availability of 3G cellular service, public safety

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfTym_0djqSrDs00

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Pennsylvania State Police will discuss the availability of 3G cellular service across the Commonwealth and provide an update on how it impacts public safety.

The livestream will be on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10:00 a.m.

To watch the discussion, click on the player above at the time of the stream.

