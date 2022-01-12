ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Retirement Coffee Talk – Preparing For The Unexpected

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“The following is sponsored content from NorthStar Financial & Retirement Planning”. Sometimes it’s not the fairy...

Kiplinger

My 5-Minute Retirement Plan

The most common mistake people make when planning their retirement is assuming that the way wealth was created is the same way they should hold wealth in retirement, with the added twist of being more conservative. Popular belief suggests that as you age, the level of risk an investor takes...
KXLY

3 Unexpected Sources of Extra Retirement Income

We try our best to save for retirement, but sometimes our account balance just doesn’t reflect our hard work. This can be frustrating and stressful, especially to those rapidly approaching retirement age. But the situation may not be as dire as it seems. There are other ways to fund...
CNBC

Here is the age when many Americans hope to retire

The average age at which Americans hope to stop working is 62. But exactly when people hope to stop working varies by generation. Working longer has certain advantages, particularly with regard to Social Security and Medicare. Many workers look forward to the day when they can retire. A recent survey...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cook County Record

Reading the Privacy Tea Leaves—how to Prepare for the Unexpected on January 11, 2022

McDermott Will & Emery recently issued the following announcement. Steer Clear! Consumer Protection Landmines That Will Tank Your Business in 2022. As consumer facing companies go head to head in an increasingly competitive marketplace, the risks of doing business are higher than ever before. Whether you are marketing your products to generate the highest return, navigating supply chain issues at the center of the government’s crosshairs, or wondering how enforcement priorities will evolve and impact your business, regulatory landmines are abundant. As we enter 2022 amidst a heightened regulatory enforcement backdrop, McDermott’s global Consumer Protection team brings you a series of weekly webinars every Tuesday in January, highlighting four key consumer protection issues that will disrupt your business if left unattended.
CNBC

Retirees need to keep this much cash, advisors say

As retirees kick off the new year, high inflation and strong investment returns may leave many wondering how much cash they need to have handy. Some experts may suggest a buffer for day-to-day expenses to protect retirees from market dips. There's no "magic answer," as retirees have different incomes and...
The Independent

Final salary pension savers urged to make sure they are prepared for retirement

People with final salary pensions are being encouraged to get “retirement ready”, as research indicates a lack of awareness could mean some end up missing out on the income they are owed.The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) said the findings from its survey show an acute lack of understanding and engagement among some pension scheme members about their defined benefit (DB) pensions.DB pensions, such as final salary schemes, are often described as “gold plated” as they promise savers a certain level of income when they retire.The PPF is funded by a levy charged to pension schemes and pays out compensation for lost...
MarketWatch

‘My wife is really cheap, which I adore’: We have $3M in investments, but I paid the bills while she worked as a teacher. How should we split our expenses in retirement?

My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.5 million through aggressive investing and dollar-cost averaging.
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check To Be Sent As A Direct Payment To Millions of Americans

Some qualified Americans are expected to receive a $1,400 stimulus check as a direct payment as they file their tax return this year. In a recently published article in Diario AS en, Americans who did not get a third stimulus check in 2021 may be able to claim the money this year on their tax return. The third stimulus check was sent as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March 2021. Eligible US taxpayers received up to $1,400 with families receiving an extra $1,400 per dependent.
