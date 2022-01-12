Global Compostable And Biodegradable Dog Poop Bags Market 2022-2029: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts| The Original Poop Bags, Tailz, Biobag Ltd (UK), BioBag International AS

Global 5-Chloromethyl Furfural Market Growth & Trends. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment accounted for the major market share in 2020 and is expected to uphold its prominence over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the 5-chloromethyl furfural market. High demand for food & beverage packaging along with non-food packaging products concurrent to household consumer goods increased the product demand for 5-chloromethyl furfural market in 2020. The product being precursor to paraxylene, and terephthalic acid it is widely used for production of polyethylene terephthalate. Additionally, industrial transition towards biomass conversion which is sought after alternative to petroleum-based products has increased the popularity of 5-chloromethyl furfural as a renewable platform molecule in 2020. Such a factor increased the inclination of polyethylene terephthalate manufacturers towards green value chain development which subsequently drove the product demand in 2020. According to EDP Science Journal, in 2021, the production capacity for polyethylene terephthalate has reached around 90 million tons which has exceeded at an average annual growth rate of 5%. Thus, growing maturity along production of polyethylene terephthalate have positively influenced the market growth of 5-chloromethyl furfural in 2020.

