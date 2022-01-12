ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maddie & Tae’s Tae Dye Has Been Hospitalized for a Month

By Billy Dukes
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Details of Tae Dye's bedrest reveal that Maddie & Tae's cancelation of their winter tour was a bit more than a precaution. The pregnant singer has been hospitalized for a month. On Instagram, husband Josh Kerr shared an update that was also sent out on Dye's and the Maddie...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
soundslikenashville.com

Maddie & Tae Introduce New Soul-Mates Anthem, ‘Strangers’

Country duo Maddie & Tae unveil a gorgeous, true-love tribute with the new track “Strangers,” introducing fans to a new tune with tons of heart. Part of their upcoming Through The Madness Vol. 1, the track was written by the duo with fellow artist/songwriter Adam Hambrick and Jimmy Robbins, capturing the essence of finding your soul mate.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Jessie James Decker
Person
Raelynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Hit With Custody Case Following Divorce

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko's ex-wife, Elena Samodanova, is requesting full-time physical custody of their two daughters and additional child support. Savchenko and Samodanova first announced their split in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage amid allegations of the DWTS pro's infidelity, but the two exes have been focused on co-parenting with little public drama since then.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

How Writing This Famous Song Freed Dolly Parton from Her 'Love-Hate Relationship' with Porter Wagoner

Dolly Parton knew her roots and was well-aware of how her career started. But she also knew when it was time to break free. Parton is the latest guest on filmmaker Ken Burns' UNUM project. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his film Country Music, the 75-year-old speaks about the moment she decided to terminate her musical partnership and long-term working relationship with Porter Wagoner in 1974, after working together for seven years.
CELEBRITIES
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy