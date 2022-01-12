ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino's Pizza to Change Promotions in Anticipation of Rising Food Costs

Domino's is planning ahead for surging food costs, anticipating an 8 to 10 percent rise due to inflation and labor shortages. The pizza chain will be changing promotions to offset the overhead, such as making some of its discounts online orders only.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Discounts#Food Drink#Domino
