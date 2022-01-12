ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Lewis County middle school teacher arrested on misdemeanor battery charges

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

WESTON, W.Va. — A teacher at Robert L. Bland Middle School has been arrested on misdemeanor battery charges.

According to the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Michael Terango was charged and arrested on two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Troopers confirmed that Terango is a teacher at Robert L. Bland Middle School in Lewis County, however, they were unable to give further information into the incident.

Court files for the incident are not available at this time, and Ternago is not currently listed as being in custody on the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority website.

12 News has reached out to the Lewis County Board of Education for comment.

