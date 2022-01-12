ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: CRITICAL BLOOD SHORTAGE IN US

southgatv.com
 1 day ago

As Covid-19 hospitalizations rates surge across the country,...

www.southgatv.com

fox10phoenix.com

Red Cross declares 1st ever US blood shortage crisis: How to donate, types needed

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit said in a statement this week that U.S. blood centers in recent weeks have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level." It noted a decline in donor turnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to blood drive cancellations, staffing challenges and donor eligibility misinformation.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Hospitals, Red Cross Ask For Blood Donations Amid National Supply ‘Crisis’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Local hospitals are asking Minnesotans to donate blood amid a national supply shortage that the Red Cross is calling a “crisis” not seen in more than a decade. “That is not language we use lightly,” said Tonia Teasley, regional CEO for the American Red Cross. More than 100 hospitals in Minnesota rely on the Red Cross for its supply, and the organization provides 40% of the country’s blood reserve. The pandemic cut off many reliable access points: There are fewer blood drives at businesses, churches and schools, which alone have decreased by more than half. Dr....
MINNESOTA STATE
tucson.com

HEALTH MINUTE: CRITICAL BLOOD SHORTAGE IN US

As Covid-19 hospitalizations rates surge across the country, the American Red Cross and other groups say the US blood supply is dangerously low. What's causing the supplies to be depleted and how you can help.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tribune-Star

Blood donors needed to combat critical blood shortage

Union Health is among hospitals across the nation experiencing a critical blood shortage, resulting in an upcoming blood drive. “Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood,” Kristen Moore, Director of Maternal Child Services, said. “There is currently a dangerously low blood supply, and we are doing our part by hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. It’s the chance to help save a life.”
ADVOCACY
eturbonews.com

Blood Supply Shortage in US: Donors Urgently Needed Now

A national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, currently has a historic, two-year low blood supply. The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.
ADVOCACY
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Red Cross seeking blood donations to address critical shortages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The blood supply in the Brazos Valley is at critical levels and officials with the Heart of Texas American Red Cross are looking for donors to help. According to the American Red Cross, they’re experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.
BRYAN, TX
eturbonews.com

US Blood Shortage a National Crisis Now

A dire blood shortage is forcing doctors to delay critical blood transfusions for people in need. The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
NFL
wnky.com

Health News – Nationwide blood shortage

As COVID-19 hospitalizations rates surge across the country the American Red Cross and other groups say the U.S. blood supply is dangerously low. In today’s Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on what’s causing the supplies to be depleted — and how you can help.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Red Cross Says Nation’s Blood Supply Is Dangerously Low

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the nation’s blood supply, saying it’s dangerously low. Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage. Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished. Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood. If you’re interested in donating blood to the Red Cross, click here.
ADVOCACY
Cleveland.com

Red Cross calls for donors, says it’s dealing with critical blood shortage in U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Cross has issued a plea for blood donors, saying the nation is facing “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”. The plea comes as the Red Cross deals with a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The agency says it’s still dealing with “relentless issues,” such as cancellations of appointments and staffing issues. The omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus has exacerbated the situation.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Denver

After Announcement Of National Blood Crisis, Vitalant Encourages Donation In Colorado

(CBS4) – Following the announcement by the American Red Cross that there is a national blood supply crisis, Vitalant is seeking more blood donors in Colorado. They are encouraging Coloradans to contact them and make appointments. Representatives from the blood bank told CBS4 on Tuesday that they have been forced to cancel more than 500 blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies. Schedule now: https://t.co/Fvu1uvTmjj pic.twitter.com/KChsnOyWU3 — Vitalant (@vitalant) January 10, 2022 They sent out a tweet on Monday saying “It’s serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies.” In addition to visiting Vitalant’s website, you can call 877-25-VITAL if you’d like to help others and give blood. RELATED: It’s National Blood Donor Month, And Colorado Doctor Hopes More People Will ‘Give The Gift Of Life’
COLORADO STATE

