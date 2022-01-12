Kamen Petkov's violin has taken him around the world | Community Voices

This article was originally published on Reality Sandwich, and appears here with permission. Many religious traditions believe that humans possess an immaterial soul. According to such traditions, the soul is the non-physical essence of who we are and the source of our conscious mind. Many such traditions hold that this soul is immortal and survives the death of the physical body. Other spiritual traditions, such as Buddhism, hold that there is no separate identity living within us. According to this perspective, this inner sense of having an immaterial self is a trick of the mind that stands in the way of recognizing the true, perfect, unitive nature of existence.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 DAYS AGO