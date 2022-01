Just one month after being re-named the MVP Arena, Albany's downtown sports venue is going to be very busy come the end of January. On Saturday, January 29th, the 8th Annual Capital District Mayor's Cup will face-off at the MVP Arena in Albany. The day will feature match-ups between the region's two prominent college hockey programs, the Union Dutchmen and RPI Engineers, before replacing the ice with the floor and welcoming the Albany FireWolves back home.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO