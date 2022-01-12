ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah University, Dixie State announce 2022 football schedules, including matchup with each other

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlxPa_0djqQyKX00

Southern Utah University and Dixie State University released their football schedules for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the soon-to-be-in-conference foes set to match up against each other on Sep. 24 in Cedar City.

The 2022 season will be the first season in Western Athletic Conference play for Southern Utah, transitioning from the Big Sky Conference

It will also be the Thunderbirds' first year under the guidance of DeLane Fitzgerald, who was announced as the new football coach last month, taking over for Demario Warren, after Warren mutually agreed to part with the university after a 1-10 season and 62-0 loss to Weber State in the season finale.

Southern Utah will open its season on Sep. 1 against St. Thomas, who transitioned up to FCS play in 2021.

"Our football program is excited about the 2022 season and our schedule," said Fitzgerald in a release from the school. "It is exciting to be joining a new conference and playing our first season in the WAC. We have seven competitive WAC conference games to go along with four great nonconference opponents. Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to competing each week."

Southern Utah's biggest test will come a week later, traveling to Rice-Eccles stadium to take on the reigning PAC-12 champion University of Utah. The Utes finished the season ranked #12 in the final AP poll.

After a trip to Western Illinois, the Thunderbirds return to Eccles Coliseum to face the Trailblazers in SUU's homecoming game.

Also on the WAC slate for Southern Utah are Tarleton State (Oct. 8), @ Abeline Christian (Oct. 15), Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 22), @ Lamar (Oct. 29), and @ Sam Houston State (Nov. 12), and closes out its regular season against Incarnate Word (Nov. 19) for SUU's senior day.

Dixie State, which will become Utah Tech University this summer, opens its season on Sep. 3 on the road against Sacramento State before a home opener against Chadron State on Sep. 10.

After a trip up to Weber State on Sep. 17, the Trailblazers travel to new in-conference foe Southern Utah on Sep. 24.

The Trailblazers' in-conference home opener is on Oct. 1 against Abeline Christian, followed by vs. Lamar (Oct. 8), @ Northern Iowa (Oct. 15), @ Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 29), vs. Sam Houston State (Nov. 5) before closing in-conference play on Nov. 12 @ Incarnate Word.

To close out their regular season, the Trailblazers head to BYU on Nov. 19.

“Our 2022 football schedule is another great challenge that we look forward to,” Trailblazers Head Coach Paul Peterson said in a written statement. “As we prepare for FCS playoff eligibility in the coming years, this schedule helps us get ready quick. It shows us where we need to be to have a championship program.”

Dixie is coming off a 1-10 season in which Dixie played arguably the toughest schedule in the FCS.

The 2022 campaign will be Peterson's 5th, and Peterson signed a new contract extension near the end of last year that will keep him in St. George through 2025.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
midutahradio.com

Fitzgerald Announces SUU Football Coaching Staff

CEDAR CITY, Utah-Tuesday, Southern Utah University head football coach DeLane Fitzgerald announced his coaching staff for the upcoming season. Four coaches have been retained from previous coach Demario Warren’s staff and there are six new additions. Those who have been retained include offensive line coach Aaron Fernandez, wide receivers...
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Cedar City, UT
College Sports
Cedar City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Cedar City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Cedar City, UT
Football
On3.com

Report: Ole Miss expects to host top transfer quarterback

Ole Miss is prepared to host USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart this Thursday on a visit, according to 247 Sports insider David Johnson. The report also indicates his visit will line up with former USC teammate and roommate Michael Trigg’s visit to Oxford, Mississippi. Dart is a former four-star...
OXFORD, MS
10TV

Ohio State football releases revised 2022 schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference announced changes to the 2022 football schedule which saw the shuffling of some dates for Ohio State. The Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the revisions. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demario Warren
Person
Paul Peterson
bcsnn.com

Big Ten Announces Changes to the 2022 Ohio State Football Schedule Due to the Pandemic

Similar to adjustments that took place prior to the 2021 Big Ten Conference football season, the conference office today announced a revised 2022 Big Ten schedule as a result of changes made to the 2020 schedule because of the pandemic. The Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the revisions.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah University#Dixie State University#American Football#Thunderbirds#Weber State#Fcs#Utes#Ap#Eccles Coliseum#Abeline Christian#Utah Tech University#Sacramento State
uclabruins.com

No. 3 UCLA to Host Oregon on Thursday Evening

LOS ANGELES – The No. 3-ranked Bruins return to the court this week against Oregon (Thursday, Jan. 13) and Oregon State (Saturday, Jan. 15) in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. UCLA has compiled an all-time record of 90-37 against Oregon. Over the past three seasons, UCLA has gone 3-3 against the Ducks (with two of those games advancing into overtime). Thursday's matchup will mark the first UCLA-Oregon contest in Pauley Pavilion since Feb. 23, 2019 (the Bruins won that game, 90-83, after having trailed by 19 points with 19 minutes to play in the second half). Last season, Oregon won the lone matchup in Eugene, Ore., by an 82-74 margin (March 3, 2021).
LOS ANGELES, CA
umterps.com

Maryland Announces Updated 2022 Football Schedule

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland and the Big Ten Conference have released updates to the 2022 football schedule, it was announced on Wednesday. The opponents and locations for all previously announced games remain the same, but dates for five of the contests have changed. The Terrapins are...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Lake Geneva Regional News

Wisconsin football's 2022 schedule to be announced Wednesday

The University of Wisconsin football team’s 2022 schedule will be revealed on Wednesday. The Big Ten Conference announced it will overhaul this fall’s schedule to adjust home dates in series that were affected by the COVID-adjusted 2020 season. The updated Big Ten schedule will be announced at 11...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

169
Followers
181
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy