Southern Utah University, Dixie State announce 2022 football schedules, including matchup with each other

Southern Utah University and Dixie State University released their football schedules for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the soon-to-be-in-conference foes set to match up against each other on Sep. 24 in Cedar City.

The 2022 season will be the first season in Western Athletic Conference play for Southern Utah, transitioning from the Big Sky Conference

It will also be the Thunderbirds' first year under the guidance of DeLane Fitzgerald, who was announced as the new football coach last month, taking over for Demario Warren, after Warren mutually agreed to part with the university after a 1-10 season and 62-0 loss to Weber State in the season finale.

Southern Utah will open its season on Sep. 1 against St. Thomas, who transitioned up to FCS play in 2021.

"Our football program is excited about the 2022 season and our schedule," said Fitzgerald in a release from the school. "It is exciting to be joining a new conference and playing our first season in the WAC. We have seven competitive WAC conference games to go along with four great nonconference opponents. Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to competing each week."

Southern Utah's biggest test will come a week later, traveling to Rice-Eccles stadium to take on the reigning PAC-12 champion University of Utah. The Utes finished the season ranked #12 in the final AP poll.

After a trip to Western Illinois, the Thunderbirds return to Eccles Coliseum to face the Trailblazers in SUU's homecoming game.

Also on the WAC slate for Southern Utah are Tarleton State (Oct. 8), @ Abeline Christian (Oct. 15), Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 22), @ Lamar (Oct. 29), and @ Sam Houston State (Nov. 12), and closes out its regular season against Incarnate Word (Nov. 19) for SUU's senior day.

Dixie State, which will become Utah Tech University this summer, opens its season on Sep. 3 on the road against Sacramento State before a home opener against Chadron State on Sep. 10.

After a trip up to Weber State on Sep. 17, the Trailblazers travel to new in-conference foe Southern Utah on Sep. 24.

The Trailblazers' in-conference home opener is on Oct. 1 against Abeline Christian, followed by vs. Lamar (Oct. 8), @ Northern Iowa (Oct. 15), @ Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 29), vs. Sam Houston State (Nov. 5) before closing in-conference play on Nov. 12 @ Incarnate Word.

To close out their regular season, the Trailblazers head to BYU on Nov. 19.

“Our 2022 football schedule is another great challenge that we look forward to,” Trailblazers Head Coach Paul Peterson said in a written statement. “As we prepare for FCS playoff eligibility in the coming years, this schedule helps us get ready quick. It shows us where we need to be to have a championship program.”

Dixie is coming off a 1-10 season in which Dixie played arguably the toughest schedule in the FCS.

The 2022 campaign will be Peterson's 5th, and Peterson signed a new contract extension near the end of last year that will keep him in St. George through 2025.

