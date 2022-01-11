ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOMIX: 40 Years of Creating Illusions

Daily Times
 7 days ago

To celebrate the kickoff of our 40th Anniversary, we compiled a special series of...

www.thedailytimes.com

Alternative Press

chloe moriondo plans to create more playful and experimental music this year

Though chloe moriondo’s brand of honesty will always stay intact, they are also looking forward to creating more playful and experimental material in the new year. The word “surreal” is a recurring way to describe the last year for 19-year-old artist chloe moriondo. They experienced a meteoric rise within the music scene while the world was at a standstill. However, it’s clear that moriondo used this time to craft bold and compelling music, culminating in the release of their critically acclaimed record, Blood Bunny. As soon as they unveiled the record to the world, legions of fans were immediately on board, due in large part to moriondo’s sincerity, honesty and relatability. In addition to signing with Fueled By Ramen, moriondo was also given the opportunity to refine their craft with exceptional co-writers and producers, helping to transform their infectious bedroom-pop sound into something even bigger.
MUSIC
thegabber.com

St. Pete Artist Creates Pears for 10 Years

Artist and Teacher Steven Beverage’s 10-Year Love Affair with Pears. It began with the birth of his son and a graphite pear drawing. Working artist and Gibbs High School art teacher Steven Beverage has studied, painted and created pear-themed sculptures after the 2010 birth of his child. “I recognized...
VISUAL ART
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
#Baseball
Vice

The Best Optical Illusions of 2021 Will Mess With Your Head

Every year, the Neural Correlate Society, a nonprofit that promotes research into cognition and perception, runs a contest to find the best optical illusion. This year’s winner is The Phantom Queen from contestant Matt Pritchard, where a mirror and a wall make it look like an invisible queen is moving across a chess board by itself.
SCIENCE
mymodernmet.com

111 LED Lights Create a Striking Starburst Illusion in an Abandoned Warehouse

Malaysian artist Jun Ong has pierced a former warehouse in Kuala Lumpur with light. Titled STAR/KL, the site-specific work features 111 LED beams that are fashioned into a starburst and penetrate the center of the building and outward past the chainlink fence and into the greenery. To create the illusion of one giant burst, the lighting is placed at different points in the structure. They are mostly concentrated at the bursting point and taper the farther they are from the center—just as you’d imagine the real thing.
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
adafruit.com

Neural Correlate Society’s Annual List of Optical Illusions

Every year, the Neural Correlate Society, a nonprofit that promotes research into cognition and perception, runs a contest to find the best optical illusion. Here’s more from the Neural Correlate Society:. The Best illusion of the Year Contest is a celebration of the ingenuity and creativity of the world’s...
SCIENCE
Secret LA

This Enchanting Spectacle Full Of Mysterious Illusions Is Now Open In LA

Step into an enthralling evening filled with mind blowing illusions…. The highly anticipated Modern Parlor Magic Show officially opened its doors, bringing the mesmerizing art of mystery to LA. Established magician David Carlo will spin your world around through wondrous illusions, mentalism and theater performances—all accompanied by live music from Michael Gadsby. Held in the intimate setting of the Santa Monica Playhouse, the awe-inspiring experience will transport you into the 20th century, where magicians like Harry Houdini and Chung Ling Soo stunned the public with their extraordinary performances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bagogames.com

Seven Seas Licenses Killing Stalking, PULSE, and Love is an Illusion!

Seven Seas Entertainment recently announced the print license acquisition of three blockbuster webtoons from the Korean webtoon platform. These titles include the Boys’ Love horror Killing Stalking, the Boys’ Love romance Love is an Illusion! and the yuri romance webtoon PULSE. Details on each title can be seen below.
MOVIES
lasvegasmagazine.com

Mac King balances laughter and illusions in Las Vegas

Before The Mac King Comedy Magic Show even begins, something wonderful happens: An announcer invites you to participate in the kids’ singalong “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” Sure, there’s bound to be plenty of eye-rolling at this request (maybe by you yourself), but once that jaunty music starts playing, you just cannot help yourself—you’re clapping your hands, stomping your feet and shouting “Hurray!” along with everyone else. The best part? It instantly puts you in a better mood. The cares of the world fade away, and suddenly you’re a kid again, smiling and excited for what’s to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Times

Buzz Thomas: The greatest show not on Earth

Prepare yourself. We’re about to witness something no one has ever seen. The universe as it looked more than 13 billion years ago. Not long after Creation. The Big Bang. Whatever you want to call it. The long-awaited, highly anticipated Webb Telescope has been launched and is speeding its...
ASTRONOMY
92.7 The Block

10 Times Your Faves Sampled 2022 Urban One Honorees Gamble & Huff

Kenneth Gamble and Leon A. Huff helped shape the sound of soul in the '70s with their work as a songwriting duo, who also had their own label, Philadelphia International Records. Their relevance continues today, thanks in part to their music constantly being sampled by everyone from Meg Thee Stallion to Drake.
MUSIC
Sedona.Biz

Sedona International Film Festival to Present Classic Al Jolson Biopics

The Jolson Story On January 25 At 3:30 Pm; Jolson Sings Again On January 26 At 3:30 Pm Sedona News – Before there was Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, Kanye and Jay-Z, Justin Beiber and Beyonce, Madonna and Michael Jackson, The Boss and Billy Joel, before there was Barbra, Elvis, Frank, or Judy . . . a [...] The post Sedona International Film Festival to Present Classic Al Jolson Biopics appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Museum of Illusions Celebrates with New Exhibit

Museum of Illusions Celebrates with New Exhibit – It’s not a trick of the mind or an optical illusion – Museum of Illusions Orlando has officially been fascinating guests for one year!. Click any of the buttons below to follow us for more news and information.
ORLANDO, FL

