You Have to See Zoë Kravitz's Electric Blue Bob in the KIMI Trailer

Director Steven Soderbergh returns to the thriller genre with his next film, KIMI, which debuts exclusively on HBO Max on February 10. Soderbergh teamed with Spider-Man and Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp for the New Line film, which stars The Batman's Zoë Kravitz and was made during the pandemic. The film's title refers to a fictitious Alexa/Siri-like voice-activated digital assistant called KIMI. It hears everything you say all the time, recording everything for a Big Brother-like corporation. Kravitz plays Angela Childs, a voice stream interpreter who overhears a murder on a recording she was analyzing. Angela is shaken after reaching out to her colleagues. Why are her employers resistant to her trying to bring this to the authorities' attention? In addition to Zoë Kravitz, the cast includes Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray, Jacob Vargas, and Rita Wilson.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO