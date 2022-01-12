ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: Dealing with back tightness

Anthony is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the...

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
Carmelo Anthony
Stanley Johnson
Trevor Ariza
Kent Bazemore
Lakers plan to use LeBron James as backup center when Anthony Davis returns, Frank Vogel says

The Los Angeles Lakers have needed to play creative basketball in order to survive not only their flawed roste, but the injuries that have besieged it. Since Anthony Davis went down and it became apparent that neither DeAndre Jordan nor Dwight Howard would serve as an acceptable replacement, the Lakers have turned to LeBron James as their center of choice. James has started six of the past seven Laker games at center, and the results have largely been positive.
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
Carmelo Anthony Agrees With LeBron James’ Comparisons To Super Bowl Champs

The Los Angeles Lakers have surprised some with their underachieving start at 21-20 despite their blockbuster trade to bring in Russell Westbrook in the offseason. Despite filling their roster with NBA veterans such as Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard, and Trevor Ariza, the Lakers have struggled to find consistency even though LeBron James is playing his best stretch of basketball in years.
Carmelo Anthony Reveals LeBron James Never Consulted With Him About Playing With Russell Westbrook Prior To Trade: "We Never Had That Conversation."

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, in a multi-team blockbuster deal. Acquiring the former MVP was supposed to be the move that put the Los Angeles Lakers on even footing with other contenders such as the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the championship expectations from the fanbase...
Frank Vogel says Lakers will continue playing small even after Anthony Davis returns

To a large extent, the Lakers shift to playing almost exclusively small ball with LeBron James at center was the result of Anthony Davis’ injury and the team’s lack of playable centers. But even if it may have been an means to an end originally, the team’s adoption of small ball is not going to be a short-lived one.
Kings gameday live: Richaun Holmes update; Status of Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Anthony Davis when they face the Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center, but they will probably have LeBron James. The Lakers have routinely listed James as questionable since he was sidelined for eight games in November with a rectus abdominus strain. The four-time MVP hasn’t actually missed a game since briefly entering NBA health and safety protocols before a game against the Kings on Nov. 30.
