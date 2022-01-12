ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Questionable Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Rondo is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz with a sore right hamstring. Rondo averaged 22.0...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Brandon Goodwin
Person
Kevin Pangos
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Lakers
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trade For This Ex-Boston Player

Could a known quantity produce unexpected benefits for the Boston Celtics?. The Celtics are interested in re-acquiring veteran forward Jeff Green, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported Wednesday on the HoopsHype podcast, citing NBA sources. Green has started 24 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, proving at age 35 he remains a solid NBA contributor.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Walker, Quickley, Grant, Randle

The Knicks are paying the price for counting on a pair of point guards in their 30s who have a history of health issues, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. The team entered the season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose atop its depth chart at the point, but Walker has missed time recently due to knee problems and Rose is out indefinitely following ankle surgery.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Hawks Trade Lands Jaylen Brown in Atlanta

Both the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks have been struggling to live up to expectations this NBA season. The Celtics are currently in the mix for a play-in spott, and the Hawks are fighting to get in that mix. While that’s all well and good, fans expected each of them to be bonafide playoff teams.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Dwyane Wade Talks NBA GOATs, But Has A Sobering Thought About Michael Jordan's Legacy

As the NBA commemorates its 75th anniversary this season, it’s hard not to look back on the numerous talents that have graced the league over the years. Back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, fans marveled at the skills of legends like Bill Russell, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain. They’d later be followed by others like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Of course, one all-time great that just about anyone, basketball fan or not, knows is Michael Jordan. Fellow veteran Dwyane Wade is among those who’s in awe of Jordan and the other icons of the game. However, during a recent discussion about the greats, he shared a sobering thought about the icon and others.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy