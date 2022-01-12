Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Questionable Wednesday

As the NBA commemorates its 75th anniversary this season, it’s hard not to look back on the numerous talents that have graced the league over the years. Back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, fans marveled at the skills of legends like Bill Russell, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain. They’d later be followed by others like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Of course, one all-time great that just about anyone, basketball fan or not, knows is Michael Jordan. Fellow veteran Dwyane Wade is among those who’s in awe of Jordan and the other icons of the game. However, during a recent discussion about the greats, he shared a sobering thought about the icon and others.
