ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Elite 2023 Point Guard Marvel Allen Keeping Options Open

By Jason Jordan
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAvLq_0djqQN7000
Marvel Allen has consistently been one of the top point guards in the country. Getty Images

Last week when Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) point guard Marvel Allen named his top eight schools, his motivation was twofold: Rewarding the schools who’d put in the work trying to land him and getting his inordinate list to a more manageable number.

“It was getting to be a lot,” Allen said. “I had it at 20 and just keeping up with all of those coaches was a lot. To be honest, it wasn’t hard to get it to eight. I based it off who kept in touch with me the most and who kept in touch with my parents the most. My decision is gonna be a family decision, so if you weren’t hitting my parents, it was easier to eliminate you.”

In the end, Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Memphis and Ohio State made the cut.

Allen was fully aware that having a list devoid of in-state schools would raise eyebrows, but said he had to do make decisions based off his experience.

“The out of state schools showed more love,” Allen said. “You would think the state schools would show the most love, but it was the opposite. I just figure they had other priorities, and that’s fine too. I just had to do what was best for me.”

To that end, Allen doesn’t foresee a long, drawn-out recruitment process.

In fact, Allen said not to expect any other list trimmings.

“I’ll make a decision from here,” Allen said. “I’m thinking I’ll have a decision when my high school season is over. That’s the goal. I want to commit before spring ball starts. I like to be able to focus on getting better and with that out of the way I’ll be able to do that easier.”

That plan makes sense for a player looking to repeat as a state champion in order to potentially earn a bid to the GEICO Nationals tournament.

That said, Allen knows pulling off his grand plan will mean getting out to college campuses for visits.

Allen has already taken official visits to Georgia and LSU and said he knows he’ll take an official visit to Ohio State.

“The other two officials, I’m not sure about; it just depends on who I feel is making me a priority,” Allen said. “I have a top eight, but I’m still very much open. I look at it like I’m giving the other high majors a chance to bite. These are the eight schools I’m focused on, but I’m not closed off. We’ll see how it all goes. I’m big on relationships and I want to be in the best situation possible, so I’m keeping my options open.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Memphis, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
State
Maryland State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Basketball
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Ohio State#Calvary Christian Academy#Lsu
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Bryce Young’s Halftime Move Is Going Viral

Before he headed to the locker room for a long halftime break, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had some words of encouragement for his teammates. ESPN cameras captured Young speaking with ‘Bama players as they walked past him off the field at the end of the second quarter. It’s impossible to hear what Young had to say but clearly he felt like his team needed him to be there in that spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Roy Williams headed back to Allen Fieldhouse

Former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is headed back to Allen Fieldhouse to watch a game for the first time in nearly two decades. Former University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, will be back in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday night to watch his former team, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a matchup of top-15 Big 12 programs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

College Football World Surprised By Nick Saban’s Decision

The College Football Playoff national title game reached halftime with Alabama holding a 9-6 lead over Georgia. Shortly before halftime, though, fans were confused by a decision from head coach Nick Saban. With Georgia pinned deep in its own territory, the Bulldogs seemed fine with just trying to run out the clock.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

36K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy