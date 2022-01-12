Iowa Football Receives Updated '22 Schedule

Hawkeyes Play Host to Michigan, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa football team opens the 2022 season with three straight home contests before beginning Big Ten Conference play Sept. 24 at Rutgers. The Big Ten Conference announced the entire 2022 football schedule Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 3 in Kinnick Stadium, hosting South Dakota State. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest with Iowa State is Sept. 10. Iowa hosts Nevada on Family Weekend to close non-conference play Sept. 17.

Iowa’s initial home game within conference play takes place Oct. 1 as the Hawkeyes host defending conference champion Michigan. Additional Big Ten home games include Homecoming versus Northwestern on Oct. 29, Wisconsin on Nov. 12, and Senior Day versus Nebraska on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

The Hawkeyes play five conference road games. Along with Rutgers, Iowa travels to Illinois (Oct. 8), Ohio State (Oct. 22), Purdue (Nov. 5) and Minnesota (Nov. 19). Iowa’s open date in Oct. 15.

Season ticket renewals and new season ticket orders for Iowa’s 2022 home games are currently on sale at https://hawkeyesports.com/footballtickets/ .

Fight for Iowa (FFI), Black Mini Plan, and Gold Mini Plan ticket options, along with single game ticket sales, will be made available at a later date.

Previously released schedules will also be modified in the future as a result of adjustments to the 2020 football schedule.



Following is Iowa’s 2022 football schedule:

Sept. 3 South Dakota State

Sept. 10 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 17 Nevada (Family Weekend)

Sept. 24 at Rutgers

Oct. 1 Michigan

Oct. 8 at Illinois

Oct. 15 Open

Oct. 22 at Ohio State

Oct. 29 Northwestern (Homecoming)

Nov. 5 at Purdue

Nov. 12 Wisconsin

Nov. 19 at Minnesota

Nov. 25 Nebraska (Senior Day)

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship