Family Relationships

Bode Miller & Morgan Beck Are Crowdsourcing Names for Their Newborn Daughter on Social Media: 'We Need Your Help'

By Delilah Gray
 1 day ago
As most parents know, choosing a baby name is no easy feat and many spend anywhere from months to years or even minutes finalizing their pick. However, for former Olympic athletes Bode and Morgan Miller, choosing their newborn daughter’s name has been nearly impossible, so they’re asking their social media fans for help.

On Wednesday, the married couple, who in November welcomed their newborn daughter, told Today that they haven’t picked a name for the little girl. “It’s hard because her personality is different, and I think we’re all trying to get used to it,” said Bode. “She’s stumped us on names so far. We have a lot that we like, but she hasn’t smiled or high-fived or anything when we say them to her, and we say them to her all the time.”

He added, “Our three front-runners are Skyler, Scarlett, and calling her Lettie, or Olivia, and calling her Liv. All [the names] kind of have a special meaning to it. So we may have to reach out to our social media followers and ask for some assistance because she has not really been giving us many answers.”

As Morgan explains in her Instagram Stories , Olivia will be the girl’s middle name or “Liv” for short, with Khione or Grier other options. The couple is also considering either Skylar or Scarlett as first names.

Morgan and Bode married in 2012, after less than six months of dating. Aside from their newborn daughter, they share Nash, 6, Easton, 3, and twin boys Asher and Aksel Miller, 2. In 2019, their daughter Emeline accidentally drowned in a neighbor’s pool when she was 19 months old.

TODAY.com

Bode and Morgan Miller haven’t yet named their 7-week-old baby girl — and they want your input

Former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, former pro volleyball player Morgan Miller, haven’t chosen a name for their baby daughter. They’re hoping you can help. The couple announced in December they had welcomed a little girl, the eighth child in their clan. They have been calling her Ocho, which is Spanish for “eight,” and are waiting to see what she’s like before they decide what to name her.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Her Life in Pictures: As Days of Our Lives Star Alison Sweeney’s Daughter Turns 13, a Photographic Tribute to a Kiddo Who Is ‘Funny and Strong, Thoughtful and Sensitive… ’

On January 12, 2009, a soap actress fell in love all over again with a precious baby girl. Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) started the day by sending her sweet daughter Megan a very special “Happy 13th birthday” shoutout. “I can’t believe how quickly time has flown,” Sweeney began. “Your dad and I are so proud of the young woman you’ve become.”
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Popular one-syllable girl names for 2022

Feeling a little bit like the same one-syllable girl names are on repeat? Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents there might be a reason (or two) for an uptick in names like Maeve, Wren, and Grace. There are many reasons parents may focus on the number of syllables in...
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Shares a Major Update on Her Son Dylan

Ashley Darby’s sons are growing up fast! The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently celebrated her youngest child Dylan’s latest milestone while sharing a sweet holiday photo of her whole family on Instagram. On December 24, Ashley took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming pictures...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Reveals That She's Not Ready to Date as a Single Mom: 'I Don't Want to Bring People Home'

Drew Barrymore is getting candid about her love life as a single mom, admitting that she’s not quite ready to date with two young daughters. “I don’t know how to date with kids. I’m not there yet,” Barrymore told Queer Eye star Bobby Berk in a sneak peek of The Drew Barrymore Show, a sneak peek of which aired on CBS Mornings with Gayle King Wednesday. “I have two young girls and I’m like, I don’t want to bring people home. I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I...
RELATIONSHIPS
