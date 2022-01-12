ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No, Fauci’s Records Aren’t Available Online. Why Won’t NIH Immediately Release Them?

By Adam Andrzejewski
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not public what Dr. Fauci’s salary was last year or this year. (The latest published salary is from FY2020.) It’s not public what stocks and bonds Dr. Fauci bought and sold in 2020 or 2021, as he influenced Covid policies. It’s not public what Fauci...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fauci hearing - live: Doctor calls Senator Marshall ‘moron’ on hot mic and says Rand Paul ‘kindles crazies’

The top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration have testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, were questioned by lawmakers about the federal response to new variants of Covid-19.The hearing comes as health policymakers say they believe the administration needs an urgent reset in the way it is approaching the new realities of the pandemic.Dr Fauci is the target of a video released on Monday evening by Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in research projects related to coronaviruses by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were deemed too risky by the Department of Defense, emails cited by the group claim.In his testimony on Tuesday, Dr Fauci angrily dismissed personal attacks on him by right-wing lawmakers, including those related to the emails.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

'All indications' suggest omicron's milder than delta, Fauci says, but don't get complacent

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Over a holiday period marked by canceled flights, out-of-stock at-home COVID-19 tests and unease about new quarantine guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant joined delta in a stampede across the US. But while COVID-19 cases have hit unprecedented numbers in many parts of the country, hospitalization and death rates have stayed "comparatively low," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week during a White House COVID-19 response briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
mtpr.org

CDC could add a negative test to its new isolation guidelines, Fauci says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering altering its recommendations for people with COVID-19 after it got pushback on its new guidelines, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. President Biden's chief medical adviser said there was "some concern" that the CDC told people to isolate for five days but did...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Stocks And Bonds#Conflict Of Interest#Fauci S Records#Fy2020#Covid#U S Senate#Openthebooks Com
Shore News Network

Dr. Fauci says vaccine’s failure to stop variant infections was ‘communication error’ despite claims otherwise

Dr. Anthony Fauci now suggests that Americans who thought their two-dose COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots were going to keep them protected from contracting the virus is nothing more than a communications error on the part of the U.S. Government. Fauci said that he never intended Americans to believe that vaccinations were intended only to reduce symptoms and prevent serious illness.
HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Takes Aim At Dr. Fauci In New Book On Pandemic-Era Policies

When the COVID-19 pandemic took root, Dr. Anthony Fauci became the central focus of the federal government’s response to the health crisis. Dr. Fauci was no stranger to being in the limelight – as a physician with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he has been a fixture in Washington for more than a half-century, including service as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci predicts what will happen next with omicron

What will happen next with the omicron coronavirus variant? It might become the country’s most dominant COVID-19 strain, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Tuesday that the omicron variant is spreading fast, blazing its way through the United States and countries throughout the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
95K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy