Midwives call for delay to mandatory jab plans

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
Leading midwives have called for an “immediate delay” to plans for mandatory Covid-19 jabs for frontline health workers in England.

The Royal College of Midwives said that the policy could have a significant impact on maternity services.

The College argued that current staff absences are at their highest level since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, there are “chronic understaffing” issues in the sector with an estimated shortfall of around 2,000 midwives, it added.

It’s no surprise that staff absence is currently at its highest in the pandemic so far. Moving forward with mandatory vaccination could only see staffing levels fall further.

It said it feared that the policy will see staff levels fall further still.

Gill Walton, chief executive of the RCM, said: “Since the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine the RCM has been urging its eligible midwife and maternity support worker members to have the jab to protect themselves, their families and the women and families they care for.

“We believe that it’s the right thing to do and we believe in the science.

“However, we do not believe mandatory vaccination is the correct approach, and actively argued against the proposal.

“Levels of vaccination in the NHS are high and rising and we should be using discussion, persuasion and education to increase vaccination among NHS staff, not the hammer blow of mandating it.”

She added: “I appeal to the Health Secretary to reconsider his decision and to delay the implementation.

“Throughout the pandemic, maternity staff have fought to keep services open and to provide the best care to women and families.

“It has been unrelenting and so it’s no surprise that staff absence is currently at its highest in the pandemic so far. Moving forward with mandatory vaccination could only see staffing levels fall further.

“The Government has opened a Pandora’s Box of unforeseen consequences – but there is an opportunity now to close it. We are urging Sajid Javid to do just that.”

The call comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid was challenged about the proposal by an unvaccinated ICU doctor.

Frontline staff must be fully vaccinated with two jabs by April 1 – meaning they must have had their first vaccine on February 3.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “NHS and care staff do amazing work and we are thankful to those who have chosen to get the vaccine.

“Health and social care workers are responsible for looking after some of the most vulnerable people in society, many of whom are more likely to suffer serious health consequences if exposed to the virus.

“This is about patient safety, and ensuring people in hospital or care have as much protection as possible. Vaccinations remain our best defence against COVID-19.”

