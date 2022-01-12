ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Do you know this man? JSO said he’s wanted for fleeing during a traffic stop

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
WANTED JSO searching for man who reportedly fled traffic stop in Dec. 2021. (JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you know this man?

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he’s wanted for taking off in the middle of a traffic stop last month.

According to JSO, on Dec. 30, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by the suspect in the 7400 block of San Jose Blvd.

As the officer attempted to remove the man from the vehicle, police say he put the car in drive and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904)630-0500 or by e-mail at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a potential reward, contact Crime Stoppers at (866)845-TIPS.

