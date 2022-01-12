Times Record unveils new home delivery schedule, more digital services

As the way people consume news evolves — shifting more to digital delivery — so is the Times Record evolving and will soon change the frequency of the printed edition.

Starting March 26, the Times Record will stop print edition home delivery and single-copy sales on Saturdays. Instead, subscribers will receive the paper as part of the full digital replica edition, still filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles.

The new model, to take effect in the coming months, will result in home newspaper delivery six days a week as well as a daily digital edition. The change comes as many news outlets across the country and within Arkansas have taken similar steps in response to the changing marketplace. The Democrat-Gazette, for example, is a mostly digital product, with print editions only on Sundays.

“Our commitment to covering Fort Smith and the River Valley has not changed, but as we focus on the future and adapting to the way people read news, we must change," said Dann Miller, Arkansas state editor for the USA TODAY Network. "Many years ago, we only printed a newspaper but that transformed into a robust multimedia news operation that delivers news and information online, through email and mobile apps.

"Our printed newspaper continues to be an important part of the Times Record and our future. This shift in delivery frequency reflects the changes have seen in our subscriptions and from our advertisers."

For anyone who has not used it, the digital replica — or e-Edition as it is often called — has the same look as the printed paper. Stories and photos can be clipped and saved as well as shared through social media, email or even printed on your local printer. You also have the ability to adjust the text size to make it easier to read.

As an added feature, Times Record subscribers will now have access to more than 200 replica editions from across the USA TODAY Network as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle.

If you are a print subscriber, you already have full digital access to swtimes.com, which allows you to read news and sports updates all day -- along with subscriber-only stories, video and audio features. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

This decision will not impact news or sales staffing at the Times Record, but these teams will be more focused on continuing to deliver trusted news, digitally. Home delivery times for the other days of the week will not change.

"The most important thing for the Times Record is to continue evolving to meet the needs of Fort Smith and the River Valley," Miller said. "We will always look for new ways to serve our loyal subscribers and advertisers. You can help us continue to tell the stories of Fort Smith by subscribing and advertising."

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at www.swtimes.com/subscribe-manage or call customer service at 479-785-7700.