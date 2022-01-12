Homeless to homeowner: Las Cruces man buys first home

LAS CRUCES - Five years ago, Isaiah Caffaro was 16 and homeless. At night, he’d often sleep at a playground in Young Park — all of his earthly belongings piled upon him so that he’d quickly wake up if anyone tried to steal them during the night.

Last month, shortly after his 21st birthday, he signed the closing papers on his first home. It didn’t come easily, and he certainly had some help along the way. But, sitting in the parking lot of Doña Ana Title Company, he tearfully called his relatives to share the big news.

Asked to look back on the lessons life has taught him, he says emphatically, “Never stop.

“I mean, if I quit, if I just gave up on life, if I just let everything affect me like it could have, I may not have, you know, purchased the house,” Caffaro said. “I may still be homeless, not have my kids — there's so much that could have happened. I mean I could have been lost in drugs, I've could have been in a gang. I could have been all kinds of things. Just never stop.”

A tough upbringing

Caffaro describes his upbringing as “kind of rough.”

He never really felt settled, he said, nor did he have a place he could call home. When he was 8, his mom left the family.

“We were just always bouncing everywhere, you know,” he told the Sun-News. “It was never a place that you can have, that I could have actually called home — and a place that we settled down in.”

It didn’t get better as he aged; it got worse. His mother was coming in and out of his life.

“And then, at like 14, is when life started to kind of crumble apart,” he said. “And I found myself in a situation, you know, where I was without a home and without a place to stay. I was going to friends’ houses and staying with them.”

That only could last for so long. Eventually, he had no place to stay and found himself homeless. That’s how he ended up sleeping in the park.

Getting a break

While still attending high school at Mayfield, Caffaro started working for Dickerson’s Catering. Lacking a car, he had to walk to work at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum — about two miles each way.

He started in a low-level position, picking up shifts when he could. Caffaro eventually graduated from Las Montañas Charter High School in 2018. By then, he’d saved up enough money to buy himself a car.

Real estate connection:Las Cruces-area home sales set another all-time record

“And I remember the first time I drove my car to work,” he said. His boss, Marci Dickerson, said, "What is this?"

“’My car?’ She goes, 'Well, it doesn't have current registration. Does it have insurance?' And I was like, ‘No.' And she goes and look at the tires and she said, ‘This is unsafe.’ And she said, ‘How about this? We'll go, we'll get your car insured, we'll go put some new tires on it. Because, if you're gonna be on the road, you have to be safe.’”

Dickerson paid for the new tires, the insurance and the registration

Starting to look up

About a year before becoming homeless, he met his now-fiancée, Ashley Ramirez Gonzales. She’s been with Isaiah the whole way. At one point — after learning that he was homeless — her mother offered to let him move in.

Soon, he found out that Ashley was pregnant with their first child.

“I had found out that we were pregnant the first time,” he said. “I was just bawling my eyes out in my truck. I called my dad and I was crying. I couldn't breathe. Just, like, snot running down my face — just hysterically. And the first words my dad said was, 'You always know I'm here. Cry. You cry. I will sit and be here. Just cry it out. When you're ready to talk, let me know. We'll talk.'”

By this time, the family was living in a mobile home. They had become more financially secure, but wanted more.

A baby arrives

In December 2020, their daughter, Yeneareli, was born. At that time, Isaiah started thinking about a more suitable home for the family. Then, in late 2021, Ashly found out she was pregnant again. That created a sense of urgency in Isaiah — to find a home.

“I was like, I need to start putting roots down,” Isaiah said. “I need to give my kid a place they call home, that they come to, that they know that I'll be at — just everything in my life that I did not have. I wanted to provide that instantly.”

He said he was constantly searching Zillow, looking at everything available in Las Cruces and the surrounding areas.

“I need to just do everything that I can to get a house,” he said.

A sense of urgency

With Dickerson’s help, he began scouting houses around Las Cruces. He saw several, he said, before finally settling on a house on Bonito Circle. The home was a rental property of Wanda Bowman’s.

Bowman, owner of Ashley HomeStore, said she learned about Isaiah and his family through Dickerson. Dickerson is also a Realtor, and she helped broker the deal

“I had a house that I was thinking of selling, because I had a different house I wanted to buy,” Bowman told the Sun-News. “And I heard the story of this young man from Marci. It's got a beautiful new kitchen remodeled in it. It’s got Walt Kowalski cabinets in it. And so it was a really nice home for him and his family to start out in.”

More real estate news:18-year-old Realtor makes her mark in Las Cruces

Caffaro qualified for about $20,000 less than the home was listed at. That didn’t deter Bowman.

“We needed to make the house the same price as what he qualified for,” Bowman said. “So we moved the house into the price so that it would work for him.”

By this time, he'd worked his way up to a manager at Dickerson's Catering.

"When I showed this home, and they fell in love with the home, but they could not afford the home … I told them, 'Let me see what I could do.'" Dickerson said. "I called Mrs. Bowman and I told her Isaiah's story. And immediately, she asked me what he could afford."

Signing day

When signing day came around, Caffaro went to Doña Ana Title to sign the closing papers. The ink was still wet when he went back to his truck. He fed his daughter, buckled her in and then started making phone calls, he said.

“I called my mom, and — me my mom had a had a broken relationship, you know, with everything that has gone on. I said, 'Man, she's my mom, I gotta forgive her. Like, you only get one set of parents. I told her, ‘Mom, I just finished closing on the house, I got the key.’ And you could just hear in her voice — you know, she started crying.”

Isaiah has since used the opportunity to mend other bridges with family members in his life. He says it’s easier to forgive than to hold grudges.

“A big piece of advice that was given to me was to forgive for yourself, not for the other person,” he said. “Because in my life, I had so much remorse for hate or dislike for so many people and they — they don't care. It doesn't keep them up at night.”

It’s easier to put the past behind you, he said, and look toward a brighter future. That’s what Isaiah and his family are hoping to achieve.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.