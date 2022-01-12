ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

GL Homes could shift 1,250-home project west to Agricultural Reserve

By Brian Bandell
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This density exchange might please conservationists as well. Big deals....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Gl Homes#Agricultural Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Green Valley News and Sun

Rosie on the House: Plan annual maintenance, home projects

If we have learned anything from the years 2020 and 2021, it’s that we’d better be prepared for anything. Now that 2022 has arrived, let’s outline the projects and tasks that you need to plan for throughout the year. This year it is especially imperative to have a plan and a back-up, and possibly a back-up for your back-up. With shortages of labor and materials combined with their rising costs, you need to ensure that you can handle large projects and repairs from financial and timeline standpoints. To reduce your risk of costly repairs and replacement, regular maintenance is key, and you must plan for them.
PETS
South Florida Business Journal

Real estate Leads - January 7, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida

Comments / 0

Community Policy