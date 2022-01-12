ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Minnesota Twins to honor Jim Kaat, retire Hall of Fame pitcher's No. 36 uniform

By Joon Lee
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins will retire the uniform number of former pitcher Jim Kaat, who was recently elected to the Hall of Fame. The Twins announced Wednesday that they'll add Kaat's 36 to their wall of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
