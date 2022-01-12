Boba Fett is finally fixing Star Wars' biggest blunder

With much of Boba Fett's history being unknown since his seeming death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured a series of flashbacks, including one to the death of his father Jango Fett on Geonosis. While, at first glance, the footage of this flashback appeared to be footage that appeared in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, eagle-eyed fans noticed that some shots were slightly different or hadn't been previously seen, with young Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan confirming that, while it was him in these flashbacks, they were alternate angles from what appeared in that film. Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.
Comments / 0