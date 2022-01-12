Boba Fett is finally fixing Star Wars' biggest blunder

Ever since it was first announced, Star Wars fans have been wanting to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks to immerse themselves in the galaxy far, far away as authentically as possible, and with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett actor Ming-Na Wen being a massive fan of the franchise herself, she recently paid a visit to the exciting locale at the Disneyland location. While there, Wen visited the throne seen in The Book of Boba Fett that visitors to Downtown Disney can also sit in, as she shared an all-new video promoting both Galaxy's Edge and the new series. Check out the video below and see new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ every Wednesday.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO