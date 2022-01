NEW ORLEANS — Residents of the Eastover subdivision in New Orleans East got some welcome news that the tire dumping spot just outside their neighborhood will be cleaned up. There are hundreds of tires left on the barricaded street behind the neighborhood that runs parallel to Interstate 510, between I-10 and Lake Forest Boulevard. Today we learned that DOTD will be handling the clean-up of this area within the next week.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO