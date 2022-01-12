More schools close this week due to Covid (Jan. 13-14)

NEOSHO, Mo. – More schools close or go to virtual learning for Jan. 14, 2022.

Below is a continuously changing list of the latest from local schools for this week. Many districts are monitoring the Covid-19 illness situation and point out that decisions could change day-to-day. A number of schools have a notification system for parents or post updates to social media.

KANSAS

Pittsburg USD 250

Pittsburg USD 250 closes for the remainder of the week (Jan. 13-14). The district sites staff shortages due to Covid-19 as the cause. You can read more here:

Fort Scott USD 234

Fort Scott public schools is closing for the rest of the week (Jan. 13-14). On the district’s website, it states, “Due to high student absenteeism and high transmission of the COVID-19 virus in our school district, USD 234 – Fort Scott Schools will be closed on January 13 and 14, 2022.”

USD 234 lists the number of students absent. You can find it by clicking here .

Baxter Springs USD 508

Baxter Springs USD 508 closes for the remainder of the week. A Facebook post from the superintendent states “This five day period will help positive students and staff to recover.”

Galena USD 499

Galena USD 499 closes for the remainder of the week. According to the district Facebook page, “The decision to cancel classes was made due to limited COVID testing supplies and the impact the virus has had upon students, staff members and their families. ”

Frontenac USD 249

Frontenac USD 249 closes for the remainder of the week “Due to extreme absenteeism from COVID” according to their Facebook page. Updates or changes can be found here.

Arma USD 246

Arma USD 246 closes for the remainder of the week “Due to the high number of COVID cases.” according to the USD 246 Facebook page.

MISSOURI

Joplin Schools

Webb City School District

The Webb City School District canceled for the rest of the week as well.

“Due to the continued increase in student and staff illness across the district, Webb City R7 Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th to deep clean buildings and give everyone time to recover. Thursday will be an AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) day for students and staff members. The work for your student will be sent home or made available to them online. We appreciate your cooperation as we continue to navigate each situation as it arises.” “As a reminder… Monday is a professional development day. Students WILL NOT be in school. We will see students back on Tuesday, January 18th.”

McDonald County R-1 School District

Neosho School District

“Wildcat Nation parents, you should have received official notice by this point that we will be canceling school beginning tomorrow through Friday (Monday there will be no school for students in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) due to illness among the NSD Team. For more information, please check your email, text messages, NSD app notifications, or https://www.neoshosd.org/Page/4487.

A list of event cancellations will be updated and can be found on the top of the NSD homepage at neoshosd.org.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.”

Carthage R-9 School District

“Our number of positive cases and quarantined students and staff continue to increase to the point we need to start AMI days tomorrow through Friday. I will send a more detailed post later.” – Carthage R-9 School District

Superintendent Mark Baker says unless the district has an outbreak of positive cases and quarantines, activities and games can still happen.

“I will send a robo call later tonight. Sorry to do this but it is the right thing to do for our children, staff, and community.” – Mark

Oklahoma

Miami Public Schools

“Miami Public Schools will move to distance learning for the remainder of the week of January 12-14, 2022. School will also remain closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Monday will not include instruction.”

Grove School District

“All Grove Public Schools sites will be transitioning to DISTANCE LEARNING starting Wednesday, January 12, 2022 due to the rising COVID exposure in our community and schools. We will return to IN PERSON learning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following the MLK holiday. Please stay tuned to our social media outlets for more information.”

Despite the district going virtual, the High School will continue to have athletics.

In the comments section, the school district continued answering questions, “Sporting events are optional events for participants and spectators. If you typically attend these events we ask that you weigh the pros and cons of attendance and take all of the precautions available to you to protect yourself and make the best decision for you.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.