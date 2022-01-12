ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

More schools close this week due to Covid (Jan. 13-14)

By Stacie Strader
 1 day ago

NEOSHO, Mo. – More schools close or go to virtual learning for Jan. 14, 2022.

Below is a continuously changing list of the latest from local schools for this week. Many districts are monitoring the Covid-19 illness situation and point out that decisions could change day-to-day. A number of schools have a notification system for parents or post updates to social media.

KANSAS

Pittsburg USD 250

Pittsburg USD 250 closes for the remainder of the week (Jan. 13-14). The district sites staff shortages due to Covid-19 as the cause. You can read more here:

Fort Scott USD 234

Fort Scott public schools is closing for the rest of the week (Jan. 13-14). On the district’s website, it states, “Due to high student absenteeism and high transmission of the COVID-19 virus in our school district, USD 234 – Fort Scott Schools will be closed on January 13 and 14, 2022.”

USD 234 lists the number of students absent. You can find it by clicking here .

Baxter Springs USD 508

Baxter Springs USD 508 closes for the remainder of the week. A Facebook post from the superintendent states “This five day period will help positive students and staff to recover.”

Galena USD 499

Galena USD 499 closes for the remainder of the week. According to the district Facebook page, “The decision to cancel classes was made due to limited COVID testing supplies and the impact the virus has had upon students, staff members and their families. ”

Frontenac USD 249

Frontenac USD 249 closes for the remainder of the week “Due to extreme absenteeism from COVID” according to their Facebook page. Updates or changes can be found here.

Arma USD 246

Arma USD 246 closes for the remainder of the week “Due to the high number of COVID cases.” according to the USD 246 Facebook page.

MISSOURI

Joplin Schools

Webb City School District

The Webb City School District canceled for the rest of the week as well.

“Due to the continued increase in student and staff illness across the district, Webb City R7 Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th to deep clean buildings and give everyone time to recover. Thursday will be an AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) day for students and staff members. The work for your student will be sent home or made available to them online. We appreciate your cooperation as we continue to navigate each situation as it arises.” “As a reminder… Monday is a professional development day. Students WILL NOT be in school. We will see students back on Tuesday, January 18th.”

McDonald County R-1 School District

Neosho School District

“Wildcat Nation parents, you should have received official notice by this point that we will be canceling school beginning tomorrow through Friday (Monday there will be no school for students in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) due to illness among the NSD Team. For more information, please check your email, text messages, NSD app notifications, or https://www.neoshosd.org/Page/4487.
A list of event cancellations will be updated and can be found on the top of the NSD homepage at neoshosd.org.
Thank you for your cooperation and support.”

Carthage R-9 School District

“Our number of positive cases and quarantined students and staff continue to increase to the point we need to start AMI days tomorrow through Friday. I will send a more detailed post later.” – Carthage R-9 School District

Superintendent Mark Baker says unless the district has an outbreak of positive cases and quarantines, activities and games can still happen.

“I will send a robo call later tonight. Sorry to do this but it is the right thing to do for our children, staff, and community.” – Mark

Oklahoma

Miami Public Schools

“Miami Public Schools will move to distance learning for the remainder of the week of January 12-14, 2022. School will also remain closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Monday will not include instruction.”

Grove School District

“All Grove Public Schools sites will be transitioning to DISTANCE LEARNING starting Wednesday, January 12, 2022 due to the rising COVID exposure in our community and schools. We will return to IN PERSON learning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following the MLK holiday. Please stay tuned to our social media outlets for more information.”

Despite the district going virtual, the High School will continue to have athletics.

In the comments section, the school district continued answering questions, “Sporting events are optional events for participants and spectators. If you typically attend these events we ask that you weigh the pros and cons of attendance and take all of the precautions available to you to protect yourself and make the best decision for you.”

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg USD 250 cancels school for rest of week

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg USD 250 closes for the remainder of the week (Jan. 13-14). The district sites staff shortages due to Covid-19 as the cause. “Due to staff shortages, USD 250 will be closed on Thursday, 1/13/22 through Friday, 1/14/22. As a reminder, Monday is a scheduled day for No School. Students and staff will return on Tuesday, 1/18/22. Please see the attached letter for more information.”
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri Southern updates its masking guidance

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is temporarily changing its masking guidance. The university is requiring masks to be worn in classrooms, meetings where social distancing is not possible, the Wilcoxon Health Center, and the Lion Cub Academy. Everywhere else, the school says masking is optional. Officials say the changes...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Parsons dog killing, Shanghai automotive competition, and Carthage 1st responder heroes

PARSONS, Kan. – Police in Parsons, Kansas say another dog has been killed, the city’s third in less than a year. Officers say this dog, named “Drako,” was found on December 29th wrapped in a blanket by a small bridge near Felix and 7th streets. A veteranarian who examined Drako says there was severe trauma to the dog’s abdomen and around the neck from a choke chain that was on it, indicating that a human did it. This is the third dog in Parsons to be killed, and the fourth to be attacked. Police say a dog named “Bleu” was shot and killed, then another named “Zeus” was shot, but survived. Then on December 3rd, the dog of a Parsons police officer, “Ranger” was found brutally killed. A $34-thousand dollar reward is being offered in that case. However, authorities say no leads have come of it, which makes them think it is the work of a lone suspect. Parsons police are encouraging all dog owners in the city to keep an eye on their pets while they’re outside.
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Students raise funds for Winterfest trip

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Students raise money to cover the travel cost of their 2022 Winterfest trip. The Mount Hope Church of Christ’s Coffee Shop raises money for students. By working at the shop, junior and high schoolers can raise money towards the cost of travel to Winterfest this year.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know (1/7/21)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A Tulsa man is dead after a crash on I-44 in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol says a semi hit the rear of a pickup driven by Luis Pacheco Lopez. Pacheco Lopez was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene. JOPLIN,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

