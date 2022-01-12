ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Bolingbrook Bank

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested for allegedly robbing banks in Bolingbrook and Homewood in recent weeks. Antonio E. Collins has been charged with robbing a Chase...

Charisse L Garcia
1d ago

I guarantee someone told on him. Probably did not share his stolen loot, or refused to give them some of it, so they told. How would anybody know? Some people just cannot go to work to earn a living...they just live to take from hard working people! Throw him under the jail! I hate thievery !

