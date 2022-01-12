ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence College receives $15,000 ‘National Endowment of the Arts’ grant

By Ben Brown
ABC6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence College announced that three professors are the recipients of the college’s first National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) research grant. The grant money will be used conduct an ethnographic study of art and cultural responses to the multiple stages...

