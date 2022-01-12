Suggitt signs with Spring Arbor University baseball

RUDYARD — Rudyard three-sport standout EJ Suggitt has made his college decision.

Suggitt has signed to attend and play baseball at Spring Arbor University. Suggitt has excelled at baseball, football and basketball at Rudyard High School, while compiling a 4.09 grade-point average.

“I wanted to study finance and they have that major,” Suggitt said. “I also wanted to be part of the baseball program and I think they’re building something special. The atmosphere felt friendly when I visited, and I liked the coaches.

“Over the summer I was thinking I might end up playing either baseball or football in college,” Suggitt said. “Once the high school year started, I started thinking baseball more. That’s the sport I’ve spent the most time with. Playing years of travel and summer ball, baseball just became my most comfortable sport. I feel relaxed and comfortable with my college decision. Now I can focus on basketball season.”

Suggitt will be a four-year starter in all three sports he played at Rudyad. He played mostly first base and pitcher for Bulldogs baseball this past season. As a switch hitter, he put together a .569 batting average, with 26 RBI and 38 runs scored in 26 games during his junior year. Also a righthanded pitcher, he had a 6-1 record and 2.61 earned runs average last season. He was an All-Straits Area Conference First Team pick.

Suggitt, 6-foot, 230 pounds, was an All-Upper Peninsula selection in both football and basketball, helping the Bulldog reach the state semifinals in both sports, this past fall, and last season respectively. He finished as Rudyard’s all-time scoring leader in football and could break the school’s career scoring record in basketball as well. Rudyard is off to a 4-0 start in the 2021-22 basketball season and Suggitt had over 1,000 career points heading into the year.

“EJ’s high school athletic career is rare, I’ve only seen a few of those kind of career achievements over my 23 years of coaching,” Rudyard baseball coach Billy Mitchell said. “He’s a phenomenal all-around athlete. That was one of the things the Spring Arbor coaches were really excited about with him. That he’s a successful multi-sport athlete and thinking of where he could get to when he concentrates only on baseball.

“So many kids in Rudyard look up to EJ and the senior class,” Mitchell said. “Those seniors could be the first Rudyard group to go the semifinals in three sports and who knows, maybe they’ll go even farther yet. EJ’s a role model as a student-athlete. He could have played football, basketball or baseball in college and been successful at any of them. He has a work ethic like I’ve never seen and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s starting for Spring Arbor very early in his career.”

Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, Mich., competes in National Associate of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Spring Arbor Cougars baseball team is a member of the Crossroads League, formerly known as the Mid-Central College Collegiate Conference.

EJ Suggitt was coached by his father Jim Suggitt in three sports. Jim Suggitt is head coach of Rudyard football and basketball, and an assistant coach for baseball.

“My favorite sport is football, but I knew EJ’s favorites were baseball/basketball,” Jim Suggitt said. “He wanted to study Actuarial science and play baseball. We’ve been looking for a university that offers both, which wasn’t something that was easy to find. Spring Arbor didn’t have the exact degree he wanted but very close. After visiting Spring Arbor and seeing the campus EJ was sold on them and he asked them to send up the paper work, and he signed.

“The coaches see him probably as a corner infielder and they liked his swing from the left side the plate. He could also pitch. It will be interesting to see how he develops focusing only on baseball in a four-year program.”

