Taunton, MA

The Taunton Daily Gazette announces change to Saturday print delivery

By The Herald News
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kd3Ni_0djqJa8s00

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Taunton Daily Gazette is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5.

The Taunton Daily Gazette will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

“Nothing will change in terms of our commitment to local news, but as the times have changed, so have our readers and their habits. Over the past several years, we have become much more than a print newspaper, with a vibrant digital site, mobile app, social media platforms and more,” said Editor Lynne Sullivan. “We are making a change this year in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of Taunton Daily Gazette will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. Taunton Daily Gazette is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of Taunton Daily Gazette have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at Taunton Daily Gazette will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“We value our loyal subscribers, as well as this community," said Sullivan. “Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support local news with subscriptions and advertising.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account or call customer service at 1-888-697-2737.

