ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Guest column: With inflation soaring, consider these 4 strategies to stretch your money

By Barb Wollan
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZX9G_0djqJVg700

After a long absence, significant inflation is again a reality that we consumers must deal with. When prices go up and our income doesn’t increase enough to keep pace, it’s a lot like getting a pay cut. Our normal patterns of spending and saving no longer work — something has to change. For some people the change involves minor sacrifice — perhaps eating out fewer times a week, or at less-expensive restaurants. For other people, higher prices may mean much more challenging changes.

The good news is that at least YOU are the one who gets to decide what changes to make. Here are some ideas for making the changes less painful:

  • You may be able to use non-monetary resources to meet some of your needs. For example, if you usually buy birthday cakes for your family, perhaps you can make them instead. OR perhaps you have a friend who could make the cake in exchange for you watching her children one Saturday. Think about ways in which you can use your own time and energy and skills to accomplish things that you usually pay for. And remember that your friends also have skills they may be willing to share. Common examples include: cooking from scratch rather than using convenience foods, shoveling your own snow instead of paying someone else, learning to cut family members’ hair to avoid the cost of regular haircuts, giving gift certificates for your time and talent (I’ll bake you a pie!) in place of purchased gifts.
  • Make use of community resources that are available. Even if you have never before applied for energy assistance or used the free tax preparation available in your community, when times are tight, using these services and others can make a big difference.
  • Careful shopping can make limited funds stretch further. Even with increased prices, retailers still have sales, and generics are still less expensive than brand names. Sometimes changing where we shop and what brand we buy makes it possible to save money even without severely cutting back our shopping list.
  • When the reality is that we are going to need to “do without” something, we can consider our priorities and choose what to keep and what to give up. One person might “give up” their morning stop at a coffee shop, so they could continue to pay for their streaming services or premium cable; another person might make the opposite choice.

Recognizing that we have a choice can help our attitude: We don’t “have to” give up anything; instead, we choose what to give up. For example, instead of feeling deprived about not going out for lunch every day, we can feel proud about bringing lunch to work so that we can continue to use funds for something more important.

This short list is only a starting point. You likely have additional good strategies, and so do your friends and co-workers. Even though people tend to be reluctant to discuss money, it is possible that the question of “how are you coping with inflation” can lead to discussions that people would welcome, and that would help everyone make the best possible use of tight funds.

Barb Wollan is a family finance specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. For more information or for help with thinking through financial decisions, contact her through your local office of ISU Extension and Outreach (Story County: 515-382-6551 or www.extension.iastate.edu/story) or directly (515-832-9597 or bwollan@iastate.edu).

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Inflation is here. Plan ahead and protect your business with these 3 strategies

If you’re worried about the effects of inflation and resource scarcity on your business, taking early action to maintain profitability is essential. Here are three ways you can continue success in 2022. Skyrocketing inflation and resource scarcity prompted by the pandemic are top of mind for many business owners....
BUSINESS
foxsanantonio.com

With inflation the highest since 1982, 'money isn't stretching as far,' says NTU

WASHINGTON (TND) — Inflation rose 7% in December 2021, the highest since 1982, according to the Labor Department. The economy is outweighing COVID concerns now for many Americans, according to recent polling. “The biggest concern is for working families because even as the job numbers have improved slightly, we've...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation
Grand Forks Herald

Guest column: The best way to clarify your vision

Part of every leader’s job is to cast a vision for their team. But before you can cast a vision for others, you must clarify the vision you have for yourself. There was a time a few years ago when I was desperate for that kind of clarity, and I found it in an unexpected place.
ECONOMY
kentreporter.com

The forces behind our current COVID-induced inflation | Guest column

Recent inflation numbers have been quite high and at levels not seen for 40 years. As financial planners, inflation is important element of our financial plan assumptions. Some analysts lay the blame for current elevated inflation on supply chain and labor force disruptions caused by COVID. We think the COVID-induced impact on inflation, or at least a portion of it, will prove transitory as the supply chain normalizes. The labor component of inflation may have a stickier effect and contribute to a higher base level of inflation than was experienced in 2010-2020 decade.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
DELCO.Today

Wiser Wealth: Four Ideas to Protect Your Cash From Inflation

We have seen a lot of dramatic financial shifts since the pandemic started, including the highest increase in inflation in over three decades just back in October. That is why the founder of the largest hedge fund in the world, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, is saying that leaving your cash just sitting around is still going to lose you money.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – and sometimes hurts those with the least, the most. Inflation, as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is designed to track the price increases in a typical U.S. household’s basket of goods. The problem is spending bundles differ across households. For example, a family in the lowest...
BUSINESS
tsnews.com

Guest column: There is a coming crisis in the mail

Are you ready for the new crisis in mail?The one where your credit card payment goes astray, is delivered a week late and the bank has no sympathy?Get ready to pay late fees.The U.S. Postal Service is bleeding red ink, and yet no one seems to be in any hurry.The cause of the problem?Congress, mostly, since it required the once-profitable service to prepay employee medical insurance costs back in 2006. It has to pay about $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion a yea...
SEDGWICK, KS
kprl.com

Inflation Soaring 01.13.2022

Have you noticed the jump in household expenses recently? Inflation soaring to 7% in the US. It’s the highest inflation since 1982. Prices are up for cars, gas, food, furniture and many other items. That inflation fueled by rampant federal spending by the Biden administration. The labor department reports...
BUSINESS
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

85
Followers
200
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy